Caitlin Clark Shows She’s All the Way Back With Team USA

Caitlin Clark is back to playing basketball and looking brilliant while doing so.

After an 8-month-long layoff due to an injury riddled 2025 WNBA season, the Indiana Fever star made her return with USA Basketball and has shined in FIBA World Cup qualifying competition (the U.S. has already qualified) thus far.

Clark was electric in her debut with the senior national team against Senegal, scoring 17 points and dishing out 12 assists, drawing praise from Fever coach Stephanie White who is part of Kara Lawson's coaching staff for Team USA.

“I thought she’s been great. I think she really set the tone with her facilitating in game one. I mean, she’s one of the greatest passers that the game has ever seen, and now she’s got so many weapons on the floor. And finding her way, and seeing what each player’s strengths are, how to put them in positions to be successful. I thought she shot the ball well in game one, I didn’t think she rushed," White said in an interview with Pay Boylan.

Clark wasn't as sharp in the second outing vs Puerto Rico, but still contributed in the victory. But she once again put her shooting and passing prowess on display in the team's third contest against Italy.

Clark Makes Major Impact When on Floor for Team USA

Caitlin Clark (17) looks on during a scrimmage at the USA Basketball camp. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Clark contributed 12 points and 5 assists in the win over Italy and is now tied for the team lead in overall scoring (with Paige Bueckers) and leads Team USA in assists with 19 total.

In addition, she is first amongst all players in +/- during the FIBA qualifying games at a staggering +80.

Caitlin Clark leads ALL players in +/- in the FIBA qualifying games. pic.twitter.com/6g29MvhAZg — FeverStats (@FeverStats) March 15, 2026

Clark put the ball on the floor and drove to the rim several times against Italy, which was important to see since that part of her game was limited by injuries last season.

She also seemingly has her trademark three-point stroke back, connecting on 7-of-13 from deep for Team USA thus far. Combining that threat from the outside with her dazzling playmaking is the reason for that positive impact on the box score.

This is something her new coach is well aware of, as Lawson had this to say about Clark after Team USA's first game:

"With Caitlin she brings this dynamic play to the offensive end, that goes without saying. And as much as she is dynamic as a scorer she's one of the most dynamic playmakers in the world as well."

Clark has shown chemistry with basically everyone she has touched the court with, emphatically proving she's all the way back in her time with Team USA.