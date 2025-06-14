LeBron James Drops Emphatic 8-Word Message About Caitlin Clark's Fever Return

The Indiana Fever just handed the New York Liberty their first loss of the 2025 WNBA regular season on Saturday, as Indiana won by a score of 102-88.

This might have been the Fever's most anticipated game of the 2025 season to this point aside from opening day, given that it marked Caitlin Clark's return to the court after missing 19 days and five games because of a left quad strain she suffered last month.

And Clark showed no signs of rust, as she finished the win with 32 points on 11 of 20 shooting from the field (including 7 of 15 from three-point range) to go along with 9 assists and 8 rebounds in 31 minutes played.

The eyes of the basketball world were in No. 22, as the sport is simply in a better place when she's on the court, cooking her opponents. And Los Angeles Lakers superstar and NBA legend LeBron James was one of many who seemed to be watching as he made an X post in the waning moments of Saturday's game that wrote, "The CC EFFECT!! WELCOME BACK! You were missed!"

The CC EFFECT!! WELCOME BACK! You were missed! — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 14, 2025

LeBron has been an outspoken fan and advocate for Clark ever since her time in college playing for the Iowa Hawkeyes. And it's always cool to see him showing her love, especially since his post will surpass 200,000 views in about 10 minutes.

Clark and her Fever squad will look to produce a winning streak when they face the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday.

