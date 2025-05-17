LeBron James Wishes Caitlin Clark 'Good Luck' Amid Long Awaited Link-up Photo Drop
Indiana Fever superstar guard Caitlin Clark attended the March 26 NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Indiana Pacers.
In an April 1 article, Indiana basketball reporter Scott Agness wrote, “Caitlin Clark was in a suite for the game with her boyfriend, Connor McCaffery. After the game, [LeBron] James met with Clark — also a Nike athlete — for the first time outside of the Lakers’ locker room, per league sources."
Given how much praise LeBron and Clark have had for each other over the years, fans were fascinated to hear that they had finally met. Unfortunately, it initially didn't seem like there were any photos of this link-up between two iconic basketball players, which made these same fans upset.
But that changed on May 17, when LeBron posted three photos of him posing alongside Clark on Instagram, with the caption, "Good luck and DO YOU per usual this season!!! @caitlinclark22 🙏🏾💪🏾🫡👑".
While it's impossible to say for certain that these photos stemmed from that March 26 NBA game, all indications are that it was, as this is the only reported occasion where Clark and James had met each other.
It's cool to see LeBron showing Clark love, as he's surely also tuned in to the Indiana Fever facing the Chicago Sky on Saturday, during both teams' WNBA regular season debuts.
Clark is keen to lead the Fever to the team's first WNBA championship since the 2012 season. LeBron James certainly knows a few things about producing championships.