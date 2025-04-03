Fever Fans Crave Photos of Reported Caitlin Clark, LeBron James Meetup
NBA legend and arguable basketball GOAT LeBron James has made his opinion of Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark extremely clear in the past.
In a September 26 article from Esquire, James was quoted as saying, "I have a great deal of respect for Caitlin Clark, because I know exactly what it means to be drafted, be the face of a franchise... And so, me watching Caitlin and seeing what she’s doing, I’ve been in support of her since day one, because I remember myself going through that, and she has my support 100 percent. She’s a transcendent player."
That's pretty awesome for James to say about Clark, and we also know that the 23-year-old holds LeBron in extremely high regard. However, despite their combined basketball excellence and ties to Nike, the two had never formally met each other.
But that (reportedly) changed on March 26, after Clark attended the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Indiana Pacers game. Indiana basketball reporter Scott Agness mentioned that James and Clark reportedly met after the game in an April 1 article.
“Caitlin Clark was in a suite for the game with her boyfriend, Connor McCaffery. After the game, [LeBron] James met with Clark — also a Nike athlete — for the first time outside of the Lakers’ locker room, per league sources," an X user quoted from Agness' article.
But there's bad news attached to this iconic meetup: there's no photo evidence. Hence why fans are clamoring for any photo proof that this meetup did indeed take place,
"i need the pictures," one fan commented with a GIF of an upset child.
"My brand!! Where's the pics?? How's she going to meet Bron and not take pics!!😪," added another.
A third added, "where are the pictures."
Perhaps these pictures will eventually surface. And if not, surely LeBron and Caitlin will link up again in the future.