Lexie Hull Praises Caitlin Clark's Poise Amid Unimaginable Pressure
Regardless of how their 2024 campaign ends, the Indiana Fever's season was a success.
Not only was Indiana the WNBA's most watched and popular team, but they won more games this season than the previous two years combined and now have a core of young superstars to build their future around.
Anybody could have guessed that the Fever's consecutive No. 1 overall picks in the WNBA Draft (Aliyah Boston in 2023 and Caitlin Clark in 2024) were going to blossom into core pieces of this team's future. Yet, a third young player has become indispensable for Indiana in recent months: Lexie Hull.
Hull's high motor and elite three-point shooting since the Olympics break has turned Indiana into an offensive juggernaut. She has also developed a great relationship with Clark, which has boosted camaraderie within the Fever's locker room.
In a September 25 interview with Sportskeeda's Mark Medina, Hull offered high praise for her rookie teammate.
"I think her maturity has really shown and has impressed me and a lot of us," Hull said when asked about how Clark has managed the spotlight on her this season. "When you come in as a rookie, it's tough for anyone. But when you have someone like her with expectations that are higher than anyone on the court, I can't even imagine the pressure that she felt.
"I think it's really amazing to see her stay the same throughout all of that," Hull added. "A bad shooting night or a good shooting night, she's the same the next day. I'm just really impressed with how she's been able to bounce back from tougher days and stay positive throughout the whole process."
Indiana will need Clark to bounce back from a tough performance when playing against the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday if they want to keep their season alive.