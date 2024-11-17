Lexie Hull Shared How Caitlin Clark Makes Every Fever Play an Opportunity
Anybody who has watched Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark playing can tell that she's a generational talent on the basketball court.
Now imagine what it must be like to play with (or against) her.
Everybody in the basketball community was well aware of how extraordinary of a sharpshooter the 22-year-old was by the time she entered the WNBA. But her elite passing ability is what surprised many fans who only watched her highlight reels while at Iowa.
Nobody benefitted from Clark's passing prowess more than her Fever teammates. However, her teammate Lexie Hull revealed that anticipating those passes was easier said than done during her recent interview on "The Dunker Spot" podcast.
"I definitely got passes and tried to finish when I wasn't expecting to get the ball," Hull said of Clark's passing vision. "Now it's like, every cut I have, every cut I make, every fastbreak I run, I have a real opportunity to get the ball, which definitely took me a second. And I think it really just took one of those to get my head around.
"Like... she's all the way down at the other end of the floor, and she can still make the pass down to me at the block at this end," Hull continued. "It has been awesome. And I think it's so fun to be able to know that you're not just cutting to cut, [and] knowing that you're cutting with the possibility of actually making a really cool play. So that makes it that much more worthwhile."
It will be fun to see the Fever's offense anticipating Clark's full-court passes for a full season in 2025.