Caitlin Clark and Lisa Bluder Appropriately Reunite at Iowa Hawkeyes Game

Caitlin Clark is back supporting her Hawkeyes alongside former coach Lisa Bluder on Sunday.

Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Lisa Bluder and Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark (22) talk during practice for the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game between Iowa and South Carolina at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Saturday, April 6, 2024 in Cleveland.
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Lisa Bluder and Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark (22) talk during practice for the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game between Iowa and South Carolina at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Saturday, April 6, 2024 in Cleveland. / Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

Before former Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Lisa Bluder (who retired after Iowa's 2023-24 NCAA season) began her time running Iowa's program, she was the head coach of Drake University.

Bluder compiled a 187–106 (.638) record in 10 years at Drake. During that time, one of the best players she ever coached was Jan Jensen, who ended up becoming her longtime assistant coach and took over the Hawkeyes' program once Bluder announced her retirement.

Of course, Bluder coached even more formidable players once she came to Iowa. The most prominent of which is Caitlin Clark, who is arguably the best women's college basketball player in history (depending on who you ask).

Jensen's Hawkeyes team — who has a 3-0 record to start the 2024-25 season — is playing an away game against Drake University on Sunday.

And both Bluder and Clark decided to make an appearance and are sitting courtside.

The Hawkeyes X account posted a photo of Clark and Bluder posing before the game began with the caption, "A couple of Hawkeye legends 🫶

"@LisaBluder x @CaitlinClark22".

It's surely good for Hawkeyes fans to see Clark wearing clothes that represent her alma mater after she was seen wearing a Butler sweater (which is where her boyfriend coaches) during Butler's game on Friday.

While one might imagine that Bluder is somewhat conflicted about which team to root for on Sunday, the fact that she's wearing an Iowa sweater as well indicates that she's sticking with her Hawkeyes squad.

Time will tell whether Iowa can remain undefeated on the young season.

