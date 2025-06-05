Li Yueru Explains Reason for Seattle Storm Trade Request
On June 4, news broke that Seattle Storm 6'7" center Li Yueru has requested a trade away from the franchise, just eight games into her time with the team after being traded there from the Los Angeles Sparks this past offseason.
Yueru is currently averaging 2.9 points and 1.6 rebounds on just 9.1 minutes per game, as she has had a hard time managing to create a role for herself to this point.
A large part of this is because the Storm already has several talented forwards. Perennial All-Star Nneka Ogwumike, standout Ezi Magbegor, and rookie Dominique Malonga all appear to be higher on the depth chart than Yueru, which has negatively impacted her minutes and capped her production.
And Yueru spoke to this when explaining why she is asking for a trade.
“I came to America only for one reason, to play basketball. This team is really perfect. [This] is the best team I’ve ever [been on]... We have the best post player in the world, we have 4 post players, and I don't feel I have enough time." Yueru said when asked why she requested the trade, per an X post from Seattle sports reporter Percy Allen.
Allen also quoted Yueru as saying, “I came here only to play. I'm really happy and appreciate... many different teammates. I make many new friends... staff and coach. They really [make] me feel happy, and I'm so glad for that. But playing is really important, almost like the most important thing for me.
“I don't want to be a bad or weird person," Yueru continued. "I love this team. I’d love stay here because I'm so happy every day... When I only play 3-4 minutes in a game, that's a bit sad for me. I hope I can feel happy and excited every day, and I hope I can get some more time."
Clearly Yueru holds no ill will toward the Storm franchise. It will be interesting to see if she does get traded, and who she goes to.