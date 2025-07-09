Liberty Coach Has 'Awesome' Reaction to Caitlin Clark WNBA All-Star Team Draft Trade

One of the most interesting aspects of the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game draft (which was revealed on ESPN's WNBA Countdown on July 8) was that the two team captains, Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier, decided to conduct a trade between their two assigned head coaches.

Clark's assigned coach was Cheryl Reeve, who is the head coach of the Minnesota Lynx and who took her team to the 2024 WNBA Finals. Collier's assigned head coach was Sandy Brondello, who is the head coach of the New York Liberty and a 2024 WNBA champion.

One reason why this trade made sense is that Collier plays for Reeve on the Lynx. Regardless of what went into the trade, Brondello was stoked when she addressed being traded to Team Clark during her team's July 8 postgame press conference.

“And I got traded, Yes! My son hit me up. I’ve created history, this is awesome," Brondello said, per an X post from @nosyone4.

"I got traded as a coach. But look, I get to coach with Sabrina [Ionescu], I get to, I’m on Caitlin Clark’s [team] in Indianapolis. I mean, what a great show. So we’ll get out there and have some fun," she added.

Sandy: “And I got traded yes my son hit me up. I’ve created history this is awesome. I got traded as a coach. But look I get to coach with Sabrina I’m on Caitlin Clark’s in Indianapolis. What a great show. So we’ll get out there and have some fun.



Sabrina: “You can’t escape me.” pic.twitter.com/gKUBty7fyv — correlation (@nosyone4) July 9, 2025

It will be awesome to see what coach Brondello manages to do with Team Clark, who has several of the sport's biggest names on her roster for this July 19 WNBA All-Star Game. However, it remains to be seen whether A'ja Wilson will be able to compete after she suffered a wrist injury when playing the Liberty on July 8.

Recommended Reading: