Liberty Standout and WNBA Champion Joins Unrivaled on Relief Player Contract
The New York Liberty presence at Unrivaled is about to get even larger. Franchise cornerstones Breanna Stewart (who co-founded the league) and Sabrina Ionescu were already participating in the action in Miami, and now one of their championship teammates is joining them. Unrivaled announced Tuesday that Liberty forward Betnijah Laney-Hamilton is the latest addition to the 3v3 league, as she will be joining Laces BC on a relief player contract.
Laney-Hamilton will waste no time getting acclimated given she is set to debut in Unrivaled tonight, against Ionescu and Phantom BC. She will be on the opposing side of the floor of her star teammate in this instance, that after the two worked together to deliver the 2024 WNBA championship to New York.
Many had wondered when Unrivaled began how it would deal with player injuries, with the answer being relief player contracts given several additions have happened since the tip-off commenced. Being a new league, Unrivaled has had to figure things out as it goes and dealing with the wear and tear of high-paced basketball contests has been a part of that. One game was even canceled on the day of with player health and safety being cited as the reason. Though the details of that were not specifically outlined, it is a fair assumption Unrivaled wants to ensure there are enough healthy players available for each club to not further any injury risk.
Unrivaled is coming off a 1v1 tournament that saw Napheesa Collier crowned as champion, but will now get back to its regular format. With Betnijah Laney-Hamilton now joining in on the fun.