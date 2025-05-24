Lisa Bluder Conveys Way Caitlin Clark Can Improve in Second Fever Season
Expectations for Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark have been high heading into the 2025 WNBA season.
This comes after Clark asserted herself as one of the WNBA's best players (and arguably its best guard) during her rookie season in Indiana. And given the time she spent on the court and in the weight room improving this past offseason, an MVP-caliber campaign could be in store for the 23-year-old.
She certainly didn't have an MVP-caliber game on May 22 against the Atlanta Dream. But even the greatest players have occasional off nights.
Few people know Caitlin Clark's true abilities better than Lisa Bluder, who coached her for four seasons in college with the Iowa Hawkeyes. Bluder was a guest on one broadcast of the Fever's game against the Dream on Thursday and addressed one place where Clark can improve in her second WNBA season.
"I just would love to see her coming off a few more screens. You know, Caitlin has never been great at the backdoor cut," Bluder said, per an X post from @nosyone4. "I think that's something that she really can improve on in the future, really try to beat people off that backdoor cut.
"Because if you're going to face guard her, that's what you're gonna do. Or you've got to become a screener, as well," Bluder continued.
There has been a lot of discussion among Fever fans about whether Clark is playing off the ball too much so far this season. It will be interesting to see whether Fever head coach Stephanie White adjusts in this regard during Indiana's May 24 game against the New York Liberty.