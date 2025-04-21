Londynn Jones Transfers from UCLA to In-State Rival USC
UCLA is coming off its most successful season in program history, however, a big piece of the success has moved 12 miles away from Westwood.
Londynn Jones entered the transfer portal a little over a week ago and has now found a new home at UCLA's long-time rival USC.
Jones was the No. 22 prospect in the class of 2022 and played three seasons for the Bruins, starting the past two. She and several other UCLA players entered the portal after the Final Four loss. But USC also saw players hit the portal as well, with four players leaving, all of whom are guards.
The fit makes sense for Jones even though she is joining the Bruins' rival. Head coach Lindsay Gottlieb is hitting the portal hard, and grabbing Jones is a big win. With JuJu Watkins recovering from injury and other key contributors departing, the Trojans are adding an experienced leader on the court.
Jones earned an All-Big Ten honorable mention as she averaged 8.5 points per game and made a team-high 72 3-pointers this past season. In her sophomore season, she averaged a career-high 11.8 points per game. She was on the Pac-12 All-Freshman team the season prior. Jones holds one year of eligibility as she heads to USC.
USC is now bringing in Jones along with commitments by Kara Dunn from Georgia Tech and the No. 1 ranked recruit in the nation, Jazzy Davidson.
Clearly coach Gottlieb is serious about upholding USC's powerhouse status, which includes poaching players away from UCLA.