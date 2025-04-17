USC Coach Sends Honest JuJu Watkins ACL Recovery Update
Perhaps the most disheartening moment of the 2024-25 women's college basketball season came on March 24, when USC Trojans superstar sophomore JuJu Watkins tore her ACL during a second NCAA tournament game.
Watkins fell to the ground while driving to the basket just a few minutes into the game, in what was a non-contact injury. Most who have seen ACL tears occur in real-time had a bad feeling about what happened to Watkins, which was ultimately confirmed later that evening.
Not only was this a brutal blow for the Trojans' NCAA championship hopes, but it also meant that Watkins had to get surgery and embark on a long, arduous road to recovery, which has a good chance of taking most of (if not all) the 2025-26 season.
Despite what lies ahead for her, Watkins seems to be in a good state of mind, according to those close to her. And Trojans head coach Lindsay Gottlieb got honest about where Watkins is currently at physically and mentally during an April 17 interview with TMZ.
"Obviously, we want to give JuJu the time to heal and get back stronger than ever," Gottlieb said. When asked specifically about Watkins, she added, "She's doing great, she's doing great. She's in focus mode, rehab mode."
While Gottlieb would of course want Watkins back on the court as soon as possible, she also understands that it would be wise for the 19-year-old to not rush her recovery at all, so that she's fully healthy once she does make her return.