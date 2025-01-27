LSU Coach Kim Mulkey Supports Flau'jae Johnson Amid South Carolina DJ Controversy
Perhaps the biggest story within the women's college basketball world over the weekend came on Friday, when the South Carolina Gamecocks' home game DJ (who goes by DJ T.O.) played a song by Jason Johnson, who is the late father of LSU star guard Flau'jae Johnson, while the Gamecocks were pulling away from the Tigers in the fourth quarter.
Many people within the college basketball community — including Flau'jae herself — have spoken out about this seemingly disrespectful song decision, especially after the DJ appeared to show little initial remorse in the aftermath by reposting an Instagram story that was highlighting the song.
The South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball program made a statement over social media on Sunday that wrote, "We are addressing Friday night's inappropriate in-game song selection and subsequent Instagram post by the DJ who is hired to work our women's basketball games. Her actions were understandably upsetting to Flau'jae Johnson and her family and disrespectful to the LSU program and fans." They also said they would be suspending DJ T.O. for one game.
Tigers coach Kim Mulkey spoke with the media on Sunday, and sent a clear message about this entire situation.
"I do know what happened. I did not at the time, I found out and was approached about it after practice yesterday," Mulkey said, per an X post from The Daily Advertiser's Cory Diaz.
"After hearing [the situation], all I care about is Flau’jae. All I care about is her family. What South Carolina does is South Carolina’s doings. I love that kid. I could not imagine her thoughts when it went down," Mulkey added.
"But she's just so joyful. She’s so wonderful for LSU & our game. And I love that child, and I love her parents, and yeah. That's my comment on it."
Mulkey's focus is clearly on her player at this point.