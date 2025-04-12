LSU Fans Confused by Flau'jae Johnson's Cryptic 'Major Announcement' Tease
A few days after the LSU Tigers women's basketball team's 2024-25 NCAA season came to an end, reports came out that star guard Flau'jae Johnson was electing to remain in college for one more season instead of declaring for the 2025 WNBA Draft, which she was eligible for.
However, a cryptic post that Johnson made on Instagram on April 12 is making fans wonder what her immediate basketball future holds.
The post wrote, "LSU FOREVER! 🐯I’m finally pouring my heart out about the end of our season. I wanted that championship win so badly, but life had other plans. Although it didn’t unfold as I envisioned, I’m reminded that “We can make plans, but the Lord determines our steps” (Proverbs 16:9). I’m grateful for the journey, with all its highs and lows. Being named 1st Team All-SEC and an AP All-American is an honor, but I’m never satisfied—there’s always room for growth.
"TO MY INCREDIBLE FANS, I SEE YOU! Your unwavering support fuels my passion, and I’m forever grateful. You ride or die for me, and I appreciate that more than words can express. To my slimes... I’m beyond proud of the bond we’ve built. Go be great, and know I’ll always be cheering you on! To Louisiana State University, I’m forever indebted for the opportunity to pursue my dreams. Stay tuned for a major announcement soon... 4 junior year out! 🐯💜💜❔," Johnson added.
Flau'jae also added an X post that wrote, "4 out 😢🐯".
There's a lot of confusion among fans about what this post could mean. Some seem to think that she's teasing a new brand deal or a change of number, while other seem to think this means her time playing at LSU has come to an end.
"Between this and the post on Instagram, I can thoroughly say I’m confused," one fan wrote.
Another added, "Wait….i know you don’t owe nobody nothing….but could we understand real quick??? Out to eat? Out…side… you’re making me nervous…"
"You're changing your number, right ?," wrote a third.
All eyes will be on Flau'jae to see that this "major announcement" ends up being.