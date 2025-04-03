LSU Star Flau'jae Johnson Reportedly Not Declaring for 2025 WNBA Draft
After the LSU Tigers women's basketball team lost to the UCLA Bruins in the Elite Eight round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament by a score of 72-65, LSU head coach Kim Mulkey spoke extremely highly of junior guard Flau'jae Johnson.
"I remember when I took the LSU job. Flau'jae Johnson was the first McDonald's All-American that I signed at LSU. I had not coached or won anything at LSU, and she came to LSU. And so she jumpstarted our program, really.
"I'm forever indebted to Flau'jae Johnson," Mulkey added.
Given the emotion behind these words, many fans took Mulkey's sentiment to mean that Johnson (who is eligible for the 2025 WNBA Draft despite being a junior because she turns 22 years old this year) would be leaving LSU for the draft.
However, an April 3 report from The Athletic's Sabreena Merchant conveyed that Johnson has come to a decision, and it isn't what people initially imagined.
"From Bluesky: A source with a knowledge of the decision confirms to @TheAthleticWBB’s @sabreenajm that Flau’jae Johnson did not declare for the 2025 WNBA draft," wrote The Athletic staff writer Ben Pickman in an April 3 X post.
This report has also been picked up by Just Women's Sports, who wrote on X, "Flau'jae has 1 more year of college eligibility but could have declared for the draft due to turning 22 this year, via @sabreenajm".
While this won't be set in stone until Johnson makes her own decision clear, these reports make it seem like Flau'jae has one more NCAA season ahead of her.