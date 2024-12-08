LSU's Mikaylah Williams Has Mind Blown By Kevin Durant's 'Pure' Praise
The LSU Tigers women's basketball team improved to 10-0 on the 2024-25 season when they defeated a tough Stanford Cardinals team by a score of 94-88 on Thursday night.
Perhaps the biggest story to come from that game's immediate aftermath was when Tigers coach Kim Mulkey said, "I did. And I took names," when her player Mikaylah Williams was asked by a reporter whether she had noticed fans leaving the game early, per the LSU Tigers on TigerBait YouTube channel.
"I won't see them in church Sunday, because I'll be gone. But I'll catch them next Sunday. I saw it. Sure did. We were down I think seven with about a minute and something to go. Some of them turned back around," Mulkey added.
But what perhaps should have been the story was the performance Williams had. She finished the game with 32 points (on an efficient 12 of 18 shooting from the field) while also adding 9 rebounds.
The sophomore has been quietly putting together an elite season, averaging 16.2 points per game while shooting 40.4% from three-point range. While she might have been flying under the radar before Saturday, she might not be any longer after the impressive praise she received from NBA legend Kevin Durant.
"Everything pure," Durant wrote on X in a repost of Williams' highlights from the Stanford game.
It didn't take Williams long to react to this shoutout from one of the greatest scorers in basketball history, as she replied on X with, "🤯🤯".
Game recognize game.