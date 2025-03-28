LSU Star Flau'jae Johnson's Honest Caitlin Clark March Madness Comment Turns Heads
LSU star Flau'jae Johnson has been quick to praise former Iowa Hawkeyes icon and Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark in the past, as the two seem to have a really solid relationship with each other.
This was shown during Johnson's March 17 interview with Complex, when Brighid Tully asked her, "Who's the toughest opponent you've faced so far in your college career, and what did you take away from that matchup?"
"Definitely got to be Caitlin Clark, but also Paige Bueckers," she answered before later adding, "I played Clark my freshman year and my sophomore year. I'm a junior, and so first year–freshman year–we got it. Second year, she got me. So me and Caitlin, we one and one right now. I got to wait until I get into the league to break that tie.
"[Clark is] definitely the hardest opponent I've ever had to play. She was able to just facilitate. She's like the best passer I think I’ve ever played against, ever in my life."
Johnson praised Clark in a similar manner during a March 27 YouTube video by answering a fan question that said, "Top four toughest players you've faced in March?"
"Number one, I'mma go Caitlin Clark, by far," Johnson said.
It makes sense why this would be Johnson's response, given that Clark dropped 41 points (including nine made three-pointers) on LSU during the Elite Eight of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
While Johnson is still at LSU, it will be fun to see her and Clark facing off in the WNBA in the next couple of years.