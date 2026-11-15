LSU Star MiLaysia Fulwiley Arrested: Here's What We Know

There is concerning news for the women's basketball program at LSU. That's because guard MiLaysia Fulwiley was arrested on Saturday night in Baton Rouge, reportedly as LSU's football game against Texas was ending.

According to The Associated Press, authorities allege that an officer attempted to stop Fulwiley after observing her weaving through traffic. Fulwiley then allegedly drove away from the scene, striking a police vehicle with her vehicle.

Fulwiley's vehicle was eventually stopped by responding officers and she was booked on charges including aggravated battery, flight from an officer, aggravated assault and resisting an officer.

LSU told the AP in a statement that they “are aware of the situation and have no further comment at this time as it’s an ongoing legal matter.”

The arrest was first reported by WBRZ TV in Baton Rouge. Fulwiley is currently being held on $20,000 bond at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, per reports.

LSU's next game is Monday night against Troy and Fulwiley's availability for that contest is obviously very much up in the air at this point.

How this impacts the rest of her season and standing within the LSU women's basketball program remains to be seen.

Fulwiley Was a High-Profile Transfer from South Carolina to LSU

Fulwiley has been one of the most talked about players in the sport, in large part because of her decision to transfer from South Carolina to LSU before last season.

The move generated buzz not only because it was a move between two SEC rivals, but also due to Fulwiley's highlight-reel style of play.

Fulwiley played two seasons for Dawn Staley before spending her first year under Kim Mulkey's coaching in 2025. Fulwiley averaged 14.6 points in 22.7 minutes a game last season.

So far this year Fulwiley has appeared in four contests for the Tigers. She is averaging 17.8 points, the best mark of her college career. She's also averaging 3.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 4.3 steals, and 2.8 blocks per game as a starter this season. LSU is 4-0 to this juncture on the young season.

Clearly her recent arrest is a concern for how the remainder of her senior season could turn out. There's also the matter of how it could impact her WNBA Draft prospects.

Surely more information about Fulwiley's arrest and status will be forthcoming, with LSU likely to provide a more definitive statement once the details of the matter take shape.