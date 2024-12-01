Lucy Olsen's Dad Explains 'Freak Trip' That Led to Iowa Star's Two-Game Absence
The No. 22 ranked Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball team doesn't seem to have missed a beat from the teams that went to consecutive NCAA National Championship games over the past two seasons.
This is extremely impressive, given that they're without superstars Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin, both of whom are now in the WNBA.
A big reason for Iowa's success (who are 8-0 on the year) is because of Lucy Olsen, who transferred to the Hawkeyes this past offseason after spending the first three seasons of her NCAA career with the Villanova Wildcats.
Olsen is the Hawkeyes' leading scorer this season, averaging 17.3 points per game. However, she has also missed her team's last two contests after suffering a cut on her knee.
The seemingly random and unexpected nature of this injury has caused fans to worry about Olsen, and speculate on how much time she might miss.
But her father Roland came on X Sunday to provide an update, which has seemed to quell any serious concern.
"Stitches Happen! aka It's Just a Flesh Wound:
"Thanks to everyone who has checked on Lucy and her knee.
"She had a freak trip and fall while leaving the raised playing surface and landed flush on the sharp edge of the court," Roland Olsen (Lucy's father) wrote on X.
He then added, "It split open the skin all the way across her kneecap and required a ton of stitches to close it back up.
"The Iowa medical staff was on hand and sutured Lucy courtside under the added lighting of flashlights from half a dozen cell phones."
Later on, Olsen said, "Everyone is confident she will be back practicing when they get back to Iowa City tonight and back on the court in Brooklyn vs Tennessee next Saturday."
Therefore, it sounds like Olsen's knee is nearly healed and she'll be ready for Iowa's next game, which isn't until December 7.