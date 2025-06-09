Lynx Coach Cheryl Reeve's 4-Word Message About Napheesa Collier Speaks Volumes
After a strong 81-65 win over the Dallas Wings on Sunday, the Minnesota Lynx improved to a league-best 9-0 record, tied for the fourth-best start to a season in WNBA history.
Not surprisingly, it was superstar forward Napheesa Collier heading the charge once more, pacing the Lynx with 28 points and 10 rebounds, her fifth double-double is as many games.
Collier has put the league on notice with a terrific start, the early-season MVP favorite after Caitlin Clark was sidelined with an injury.
It can be difficult to verbalize a player's greatness. Minnesota head coach Cheryl Reeve managed to do so succinctly.
"Phee's great at everything."- Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve
It's a simple yet telling remark about a player who's truly shined in every aspect of the game this year.
The reigning Defensive Player of the Year has seen a jump in her offensive metrics, giving her a strong case as the best all-around player in the WNBA right now.
"I'm just glad people are understanding Phee's greatness. There's nothing else you can say at this point," Reeve continued. "How great she is at both ends of the floor...Just the complete player. Best player in the league."
It's a confident claim from Reeve, but one Collier has backed up in every way imaginable thus far.
Collier's hot start is nothing short of historic.
Entering play on Sunday, the 28-year-old was the first leading scorer in WNBA history to average 50/40/90 efficiency splits in FG%, 3P%, and FT% eight games into the season.
She quickly followed that with another unprecedented accomplishment, becoming the fastest player to reach 200 points, 50 rebounds, and 25 assists in a season.
Collier has appeared in all but one game for the Lynx so far, and still maintains 50/40/90 splits -- 52.5 FG%, 42.9 3P%, and 91.7 FT%, all of which would be career highs if the season ended today.
Reeve's assessment should hold some weight—the 16-year head coach was at the helm for two MVP seasons, Maya Moore in 2014 and Sylvia Fowles in 2017.
Collier finds herself side-by-side with Moore after Sunday, the only two players in Lynx history to score 200+ points in their first eight games.
Her early dominance has kept the Lynx as one of two undefeated teams left standing, joining their 2024 championship foes, the New York Liberty.
Minnesota now finds themselves within reach of the record books, four wins away from tying the best start to a season in WNBA history.
The Lynx, coincidentally enough, already stake claim to the third-best start, going 10-0 to begin the 2012 season, as well as the active record, a 13-0 start in 2016.
They'll have a chance to set the new mark over the next two weeks, starting with a match on the road against the Seattle Storm.