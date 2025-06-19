Lynx Stars Share 'Crashout' Reaction to Fever-Sun Scuffle Involving Caitlin Clark

When Indiana’s Caitlin Clark was poked in the eye by Connecticut guard Jacy Sheldon during a heated matchup between the Fever and the Connecticut Sun, the moment blew up not only in the WNBA space, but in the sports world and quickly sparked debate across the league—with Minnesota Lynx teammates, Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman now chiming in.

this league treats her like a punching bag pic.twitter.com/c76w3qAjLY — chris (@chrisclxrk) June 18, 2025

Williams and Hiedeman are known for their playful banter and camaraderie, both on and off the court. They frequently appear together in "StudBudz" Twitch livestreams, often sharing humorous moments and interactions with fans and other players.

In a June 18 stream, the duo shared their reaction to the tense altercation that ensued after Sheldon poked Clark in the eye, which led to a brief scuffle between the two that was followed up by Sheldon’s teammate Marina Mabrey bumping Clark to the ground as her back was turned.

Williams, visibly surprised by the incident, quickly reacted. “Aye! We woulda been crashing out on our team.” Hiedeman, equally stunned, echoed the sentiment saying, “Courtney, if somebody ever tackles you like that…”––referring to Mabrey blindsiding Clark,––“…you better crash out behind me, because I’m crashing out behind you.” She then jokingly added, “We can share the same jail cell,” making it clear just how far she’d go to have her teammate’s back.

🔥Williams & Hiedeman watch the viral hit on Caitlin Clark and agree they would CRASH OUT for a Lynx teammate.😤 “We can share a jail cell!” 😂 #CaitlinClark #WNBA #studbudz @CourtMWilliams @NatishaHiedeman pic.twitter.com/CxHIxGJhJV — Aron Vice (@AronViceEdits) June 19, 2025

What Williams and Hiedeman said wasn’t just about Clark, it's about letting others know how far you’d ride for your teammates to not let that type of on-court behavior go unchecked.

This is perhaps what led to what happened in the final 46 seconds of the game, when Indiana’s Sophie Cunningham delivered a hard foul on Sheldon as she sprinted for a fastbreak layup—tackling her to the ground on the shot attempt. Cunningham was ejected, but the play was possibly Cunningham’s way of sending a little 'we’re not having it' message of her own.

This was for Syd’s leg, Caitlin’s eye, Sophie’s ankle, and - most importantly - Sophie’s front tooth. https://t.co/mvAYT3GfkQ — Allie (@Allie874) June 18, 2025

What Williams and Hiedeman said spoke to the kind of culture tight teams build behind the scenes and highlighted that if that happened on their team, the response would’ve been immediate. No waiting for the next play. No relying on the officials. The line is simple—touch one of ours, and we “crash out.”

