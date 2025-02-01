Magic Johnson Makes His Opinion of Sparks Adding Kelsey Plum Extremely Clear
One of the biggest blockbuster trades in recent WNBA history occurred on January 26, as it was announced that former Las Vegas Aces superstar and two-time WNBA champion Kelsey Plum had been traded to the Los Angeles Sparks. In addition, Seattle Storm star Jewell Loyd will be heading to the Aces while the Sparks' No. 2 pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft has now been given to Seattle in the three-team trade.
In the wake of this news, Plum posted a heartfelt message saying goodbye to the Aces franchise on Instagram, some of which wrote, "The friendships I formed here, I’ll hold onto forever. I was blessed to play for and learn from star coaches, alongside the best possible teammates. It was a blessing and so very special to be a part of a team that was committed to raising the bar for both the WNBA and women’s sports in general."
Despite these words, Plum has already moved on to her next destination, as she made an X post on February 1 (once the trade was made official) that showed her wearing a Sparks jersey.
NBA legend and Sparks co-owner Magic Johnson took to X on Saturday to make his opinion on the Plum trade extremely clear.
"I can't contain how excited I am about my @LASparks trading for two-time WNBA Champion Kelsey Plum! She’s a complete player and just what my sparks needed— a scorer, playmaker, and defender—but what truly sets her apart is how she elevates her teammates. Her playmaking ability and leadership will be huge for our young Sparks players!" Johnson wrote.
It will be fascinating to see how Plum helps develop the Sparks' young core of Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson, and whether her coming on board can turn Los Angeles into a playoff team for the 2025 WNBA season.