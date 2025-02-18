Women's Fastbreak On SI

Marina Mabrey's Agent Blasts Connecticut Sun for 'Mind-Boggling' Trade Request Denial

Marina Mabrey's agent is not happy that the Connecticut Sun don't intend to make good on her trade request.

Oct 6, 2024; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Sun guard Marina Mabrey (4) reacts after her basket against the Minnesota Lynx in the second half during game four of the 2024 WNBA Semi-finals at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Things have gotten spicy between Marina Mabrey and the Connecticut Sun.

Mabrey made waves in requesting a trade out of Connecticut earlier this month, that after the Sun lost its entire starting lineup from a season ago following WNBA free agency. But despite Mabrey's wishes, Sun President Jennifer Rizzotti made it clear the team does not intend to honor her request. Rizzotti even took some digs at Mabrey's past history of asking out of situations in the process.

Now Mabrey's agent has responded in kind. Marcus Crenshaw of The FAM agency told ESPN that the Sun attempting to force Mabrey to play for the team despite the departure of coach Stephanie White and numerous players is "mind-boggling".

"Why would anyone try to force someone to play on their team when they don't want to be there? It's counterproductive in a ton of ways and everyone we have spoken to is perplexed about how they are handling Marina, after trading away Hall of Fame caliber players," he added per the article from Alexa Philippou.

Rizzotti is also quoted in the piece stating the case from the Sun point of view saying it "wasn't in our best interest to move her because of the value that we gave up to get her, but also that we place on her." She also asserted that the reasons for not giving in to the trade demand were based on positivity and a desire to build around Mabrey in new coach Rachid Meziane's system.

It remains to be seen how the Mabrey situation will be resolved. But one thing is for sure, the Sun has not yet set on this saga.

