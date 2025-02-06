Sun Star Marina Mabrey Requests Trade Amid Team's WNBA Free Agency Roster Exodus
When Marina Mabrey was traded from the Chicago Sky to the Connecticut Sun back in July, she was enthused about joining a contending team.
“Being part of a team like this that is so disciplined with a championship mindset, I haven’t been part of that yet,” Mabrey said at the time.
Little did she know how fleeting that opportunity would be.
Because while the Sun did make make it to a decisive Game 5 of the WNBA semifinals before falling to the Minnesota Lynx, after that loss there has been a complete exodus of what was the existing roster.
First head coach Stephanie White left for the Indiana Fever, and since then the Sun have seen all five starters from the last game played of 2024 depart the organization. That includes previous franchise cornerstones Alyssa Thomas heading to the Phoenix Mercury and DeWanna Bonner signing with the Fever.
Thus it was only natural for fans to wonder where Mabrey would fit in with Connecticut during this transition.
Now we have the answer. She doesn't plan to stay there.
According to Alexa Philippou of ESPN, Mabrey has requested a trade from the Sun per her agent.
Where Mabrey ultimately plays in 2025 remains to be seen, but whoever acquires her will be picking up a proven scoring option. Mabrey averaged over 14 points per game last season across her stints with the Sky and the Sun.
We shall see if Mabrey can find her way to another contending situation, as that is clearly no longer the case in Connecticut.