Marina Mabrey's Family Has 'Crazy' Reaction to Controversial Shove of Caitlin Clark

The women's basketball community is still buzzing about Connecticut Sun standout Marina Mabrey shoving Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark to the ground during their June 17 game.

This occurred in the third quarter and was the byproduct of a tense exchange between Clark and Sun guard Jacy Sheldon after Sheldon poked Clark in the eye while playing defense. After Clark and Sheldon began jawing at each other, teammates from both sides all got involved, which resulted in Mabrey's shove on Clark.

Marina mabrey clearly shoving caitlin clark to the ground after a DEAD BALL and not getting ejected from the game is absolutely unbelievable. That was so clearly not a basketball play at all. Seriously do better refs… pic.twitter.com/vClvZK361C — #22caitlinthegoat (@ccthegoat22) June 18, 2025

Perhaps the most controversial aspect of this was how Mabrey wasn't ejected from the game after shoving No. 22. Instead, both she and Clark got technical fouls called on them, and the game continued. Many believe this is what led to Sophie Cunningham retaliating against Sheldon during the fourth quarter, resulting in both players being ejected.

Mabrey has a history of being a fiery competitor who isn't afraid of having her teammates' backs. This is surely why Mabrey's sister, Dara, and their mother weren't overly surprised by Marina's actions, which was conveyed in a June 17 TikTok that Dara posted moments after the shove.

The video shows Dara and her mom while they're presumably watching their family member's shove on Clark unfold. The video shows them looking wide-eyed, mouths open, at the TV, before turning to look at each other in silence. The post is captioned, "another day of us watching Marina do crazy shyt".

There will be a lot of intrigue around the Fever's next game against Connecticut, which takes place on July 15.

