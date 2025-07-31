Women's Fastbreak On SI

Mercury Coach on DeWanna Bonner Boos from Fever Fans: 'That’s Kinda How Sports Works'

Phoenix Mercury head coach Nate Tibbetts spoke out on the dissenting views around Indiana Fever fans booing Dewanna Bonner.
Rosalina Lee|
Phoenix Mercury head coach Nate Tibbetts talks with forward DeWanna Bonner (14) during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Lynx at PHX Arena on July 9, 2025.
Phoenix Mercury head coach Nate Tibbetts talks with forward DeWanna Bonner (14) during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Lynx at PHX Arena on July 9, 2025. | Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When Phoenix Mercury wing DeWanna Bonner checked into the game against the Indiana Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse Wednesday, it was no surprise that she was met with a chorus of boos from the crowd––something Mercury head coach Nate Tibbetts wasn't surprised by.

“Yeah that’s kinda how sports works,” Tibbetts said in the post game interview. “You go into a former home of yours and typically, you don’t leave on your terms, fans aren’t going to be happy, and yeah, that’s what they did tonight.”

Bonner, who was Indiana’s marquee signing in the 2025 WNBA offseason, played nine games with the team before sitting out for personal reasons and leaving fans in the dark as to her sudden absence––especially in a time when the Fever were riddled with injuries and were forced to rely on hardship contracts to stay afloat.

Tibbetts
Jul 14, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Phoenix Mercury head coach Nate Tibbetts pulls up his sleeves during the first quarter against the Golden State Valkyries at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

So when Bonner released a statement that she had decided to move on from the team, not seeing it as a fit––and then only to land on a contending team––it left many Indiana fans feeling abandoned.

DeWanna Bonner Boos Were to Be Expected

The booing in Indiana has sparked a lot of polarizing feelings, especially after Bonner’s teammate Kahleah Copper called the incident “very distasteful” of the fans in the arena.

But Indystar reporter Chloe Peterson explained how the reactions were par for the course when she said, “I think back to LeBron James getting booed when he went back to Cleveland…I don’t think it was something unexpected, probably from DeWanna Bonner's camp… Fans are going to have opinions.

In the end, the reaction wasn’t just about Bonner switching teams—it was about timing, transparency, and the emotional investment Indiana fans poured into a season defined by adversity. The boos may have been loud, but they were also layered, and let’s face it, in sports that passion doesn't always sound polite.

Recommended Reading:

Published | Modified
Rosalina Lee
ROSALINA LEE

Rosalina Lee is one of the premiere content creators in the women’s basketball space. She has written for such companies as Red Bull Sports and has teamed up with notable brands such as Madison Square Garden, going behind the scenes with the New York Knicks and Rangers. She is currently offering analysis and fresh takes into the world of women’s basketball on her YouTube channel, and now with Indiana Fever On SI and Women's Fastbreak On SI, keeping fans in the loop with all the latest action!

Share on XFollow YoitsRosie
Home/News