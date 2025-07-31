Mercury Star Calls Out Fever Fans Over DeWanna Bonner Boos

DeWanna Bonner's return to Indiana was not met with open arms by the Fever fanbase.

As Bonner and the Phoenix Mercury traveled east for a Wednesday night clash against the Fever, it marked her first appearance in Gainbridge Fieldhouse since her unceremonious departure just over a month ago, the 15-year WNBA veteran requesting a change of scenery after nine games with the Indiana.

As anticipated, Bonner was met by a sea of boos from an impassioned Fever crowd that was clearly not thrilled with her sudden exit.

Some boos as DeWanna Bonner checks into the game for the first time, and as she draws a foul on Natasha Howard: pic.twitter.com/9OzGBQH8CA — Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) July 30, 2025

A tightly fought contest saw Indiana eke out a 107-101 win, limiting Bonner to 4 points on 1-of-4 shooting in the process.

Kahleah Copper Slams 'Distasteful' Fever Fans

While things remained civil throughout the night, Mercury star Kahleah Copper took to the media postgame in defense of her teammate.

"It's just very distasteful for what their fanbase is doing, as far as when it comes to DB," Copper stated. "She's just the sweetest soul. The situation didn't work for her. That's just not what she wanted or whatever, but we don't need all of that. It's unnecessary."

"It's just very distasteful for what their fan base is doing as far as when it comes to DB because she's just sweet or so in the situation, didn't work for her." -Kahleah Copper on DeWanna Bonner's return to Indianapolis tonight. #WNBA — Aya Abdeen (@ayabdeen) July 31, 2025

Following head coach Stephanie White from Connecticut to Indiana in the offseason, Bonner struggled to gel with a new-look Fever squad. Amidst lackluster production, the 6-time All-Star found herself out of the starting lineup just three games into the season.

Bonner averaged just 7.1 PPG in nine contests, ultimately departing midseason and reuniting with Phoenix and her fiancé Alyssa Thomas.

While White has spoken in support of Bonner, it would seem the Fever fanbase does not share the same sentiments.

"They booed her, she didn't say a word to the crowd. I think she handled it well," Copper continued. "I just don't understand -- she's a legend. All the things that she's done for the league. Just the disrespect, I can't get down with it."

Here's a full clip on what Kahleah Copper had to say about DeWanna Bonner's return to Indianapolis tonight and how the fans treated her #WNBA https://t.co/Nbj13qPWLk pic.twitter.com/crYW2CGez5 — Aya Abdeen (@ayabdeen) July 31, 2025

Fortunately for Bonner, Wednesday's tilt marks the only time Phoenix will travel to Gainbridge Fieldhouse this season, hosting Indiana for the final two meetings of their season series.

The Fever and Mercury will meet next Thursday, Aug 7 at PHX Arena.

