Mercury Rookie Assesses If DeWanna Bonner Might Alter Team Chemistry

News broke on June 25 that the Indiana Fever had waived veteran guard DeWanna Bonner. This stemmed from Bonner asserting that she no longer had any interest in playing for Indiana after signing with them as a free agent this past offseason, which she declared was because the fit with the Fever wasn't right for her.

In the wake of this announcement, Annie Costabile of Front Office Sports released an article that stated, "Multiple sources told FOS that teams are being advised not to pick her up because Bonner’s preference would be to sign with the Phoenix Mercury."

However, Costabile also noted that, "Sources have indicated that the Mercury signing Bonner is not set in stone given the potential it has to disrupt a strong dynamic developing among Phoenix’s core."

There's no question that the new-look Mercury are playing well together right now, despite Alyssa Thomas (who Bonner is engaged to) having been injured for some of their games.

Mercury rookie guard Monique Akoa Makani spoke with the media on June 25 and was asked about whether adding Bonner might have an impact on team chemistry.

"I feel like the coaching staff, and even like every individual in here, has made the effort every day to strengthen the team chemistry," Akoa Makani said, per an X post from Desert Wave Media. "And so whoever has to come in is going to fit anyways, so I’m not scared about that.”

Phoenix Mercury guard Monique Akoa Makani said she’s not worried about the Mercury’s chemistry changing if they sign DeWanna Bonner.



“Whoever has to come in is going to fit anyways, so I’m not scared about that.”#WNBA pic.twitter.com/Y9p5NZjf2I — Desert Wave Media (@DesertWaveCo) June 25, 2025

It will be fascinating to see where Bonner ends up and whether she'll ultimately be reunited with Thomas in Phoenix.

