Mercury’s Satou Sabally Sends ‘Slap in the Face’ Message About WNBA’s CBA Offer

Last season the WNBA’s popularity soared upon the arrival of, then rookie, Caitlin Clark. Amid skyrocketing viewership, attendance and fan interest, the league wasted no time capitalizing on the momentum and announced plans for team expansions, one of which––the Golden State Valkyries––is already playing its inaugural season, and they didn’t stop there.

Portland and Toronto will also have teams launching in 2026 and on June 30, the league announced franchises for Cleveland (2028), Detroit (2029), and Philadelphia (2030).

During this growth period, the WNBA and WNBPA (Women’s National Basketball Players Association)––the union representing the voices and needs of the players in the league––have been in heated discussions regarding a new Collective Bargaining Agreement, of which key topics include player salaries, revenue sharing and family planning benefits. And from what it sounds like via CBA co-chair member and Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally, it isn’t exactly smooth sailing.

“We got a proposal from the league, which was honestly a slap in the face,” Sabally answered when asked about her thoughts on the recent announcement of the three newest expansion teams.

"We really have to put an emphasis on the players in our league right now, but I love to see the league growing."



I asked Satou Sabally for her thoughts on expansion news



“We really have to put our emphasis on the players that are in the league right now… I love to see the league growing…but how cool would it also be to have like a little bit expansion on the rosters,” Sabally said in reference to how the WNBPA would like to see expanded roster sizes, which currently sit at twelve maximum.

Sabally’s blunt words clearly show the tensions between the league and the WNBPA and if Sabally’s voice speaks for the players, it sounds like they feel the WNBA is putting the cart before the horse.

She didn’t mince words when she finished by saying, “Maybe focus on the teams also that find excuses continuously to lack investment into their players before we focus on adding more to the grain of people that can’t really be sustained.”

According to a May 9 ESPN article, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert believes expanding roster sizes isn’t financially viable, arguing that adding more players doesn’t generate the same revenue growth as introducing new teams does.

There is clearly an impasse. And if a compromise isn’t reached, there could be a work stoppage after this season. And while neither party would like this to be the result, players are prepping for this possibility.

Nneka Ogwumike says WNBA players may be opting to sit out:



As Sabally put it, the excitement around new teams is real, but the league can’t “add more to the grain” without first ensuring it can fully support what’s already been sown. With the CBA deadline looming at the conclusion of the 2025 season, all eyes are now on how the league might respond.

