WNBA Announces Locations for Several New Expansion Franchises

The WNBA boom is not done. In fact, the league is continuing to expand, rapidly. This was punctuated via an announcement from the league that three more expansion franchises are on the way, which will bring the overall team total to 18.

The locations for said franchises are set to be Cleveland, Detroit, and Philadelphia. Cleveland is expected to begin play in 2028, with Detroit starting in 2029, and Philadelphia following in 2030.

WNBA announcing Philadelphia Detroit and Cleveland as expansion cities. Cleveland starts in 2028 Detroit 2029 and Philadelphia in 2030. — Doug Feinberg (@DougFeinberg) June 30, 2025

This of course comes on the heels of the successful debut of the Golden State Valkyries this season. And with the Toronto Tempo and a soon to be named Portland franchise planned to join the league in 2026.

"The demand for women's basketball has never been higher, and we are thrilled to welcome Cleveland, Detroit, and Philadelphia to the WNBA family," WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said about the massive expansion.

“This historic expansion is a powerful reflection of our league’s extraordinary momentum, the depth of talent across the game, and the surging demand for investment in women’s professional basketball," she added.

WNBA Announces Expansion To Historic 18 Teams With New Teams In Cleveland, Detriot and Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/FdRiTz463Y — WNBA Communications (@WNBAComms) June 30, 2025

The WNBA has seen extensive growth in recent years, propelled by the explosive popularity of Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark. Now the league is launching in new cities and tapping into further markets as it continues to build toward a bigger future.

The announcement of even more teams will likely cause for a celebratory All-Star weekend coming up July 18 and 19 from Indianapolis, and hopefully the looming CBA negotiations with the players will not stifle any of the momentum that clearly continues to build.

