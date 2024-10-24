Mercury's Sophie Cunningham Expresses Desire to Play With 'Gem' Caitlin Clark
The Phoenix Mercury's future appears murky at the moment.
After a 2024 season that underwhelmed considering their talented roster, WNBA legend Diana Taurasi could be retiring and longtime franchise great Brittney Griner is an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
However, one player that Phoenix is sure to have back next season is Sophie Cunningham. The 28-year-old University of Missouri product averaged 8.4 points per game this season after averaging 12.6 and 11.3 points per game in 2022 and 2023, respectively.
Cunningham will be an unrestricted free agent after the 2025 season. And if her recent comments are any indication, she wants to team up with Indiana Fever sensation Caitlin Clark as soon as she's able.
When doing a recent podcast episode with popular pastor Travis Hearn, Hearn asked Cunningham, "Why does everybody hate Caitlin Clark? And do you hate Caitlin Clark?"
"No, dude," Cunningham responded with a laugh. "Absolutely not. I think that she's a gem. I didn't know her, but All-Star Weekend we kind of bantered back and forth a little bit. And she's lovely. She has a lot of pressure on her shoulders, and I think a lot of people always have a lot to say with people they don't even know or shoes they've never been in.
"And for me, I think she's handling the pressure very well. I think she's doing a lot of great things for women's basketball, and I'm a fan. Like I would love to play with her one day, for real," Cunningham concluded.
This isn't the first time Cunningham has sung Clark's praise, as she said in a September podcast, "I think especially Caitlin Clark, she has been killing it. And I'm a huge fan. And I never say that. But I think it's super fun what she's doing."
Perhaps Cunningham's wish will be granted after next season.