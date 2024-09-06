Polarizing Phoenix Mercury Star Asserts Clear Caitlin Clark Stance
Phoenix Mercury guard Sophie Cunningham is one of the WNBA's the most polarizing players.
While there's no question Cunningham's three-point shooting and defensive prowess is a major asset for the 17-18 Mercury, her conservative political views have become a common talking point among the women's basketball community.
Yet, while her stance on the upcoming presidential election might be divisive, her stance on Indiana Fever Caitlin Clark is shared by many.
In a September 4 interview with Nick Kosko of On3Sports, Cunningham made her respect and adoration for the WNBA's current rookie class apparent.
"I think it's so positive, I really do," Cunningham said of the buzz that the 2024 rookie class has generated for the WNBA. "I think it's a fun time to be part of the W, I truly believe that. I think the skill and talent has always been there, but now it's just the viewership.
"I give a big old clap to the rookie class. I think that's a lot to deal with at that age and [when] you have that many eyes on you. But I think they've done a great job on the league as well. I think physicality and all that, they're going to get used to it," Cunningham continued.
"But I think especially Caitlin Clark, she has been killing it. And I'm a huge fan," Cunningham added. "And I never say that. But I think it's super fun what she's doing."
Given that WNBA veterans were often criticized for being tough on Clark and the other rookies earlier this season, it's cool to see Cunningham giving the Fever icon her flowers.