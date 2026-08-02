Mercury’s Kelsey Plum Trade Only Makes Sense With 1 Major Hope

The Phoenix Mercury and Los Angeles Sparks finalized a blockbuster trade on Saturday night (or Sunday morning) when the Sparks sent star guard Kelsey Plum to the Mercury in exchange for guard Monique Akoa Makani, a first-round pick in the 2027 WNBA Draft, and a second-round pick in the 2028 WNBA Draft.

At first glance, this trade helps kickstart the Sparks' rebuild, which they'd clearly been heading towards after parting ways with their former GM last month. As for Phoenix, the only way this trade makes sense is if they're hoping for one thing: they can re-sign Plum in free agency this offseason.

Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum (10) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why Mercury Must View Kelsey Plum as More Than a Rental

Plum will be a free agent this upcoming offseason after signing a one-year, $999,999 deal with the Sparks earlier in the year. The Mercury are in the midst of a disappointing season, given the veteran talent on their roster, including Alyssa Thomas and Kahleah Copper.

The Mercury will want to become true contenders next season, and certainly believe that having Plum on their roster will help them become one. Therefore, they must believe that in acquiring Plum now, they'll be able to convince her (or at least increase their chances) to re-sign her in free agency.

The trade definitely gives Phoenix a head start in the impending Plum sweepstakes. They'll surely roll out the red carpet for her and show her why it could be a great long-term fit.

While the 11-19 Mercury are technically still in postseason contention, their chances of making the playoffs are slim at this point (they could win all 14 remaining games on their schedule and still miss the postseason). But if they finish this season strong and build chemistry among Plum, Thomas, Copper, and the rest of the roster, this could convince Plum that Phoenix could be a potential WNBA championship contender, as she'll be seeking a contender when she hits free agency.

It's definitely a risk for Phoenix, because even if Plum does enjoy her time with the franchise and they play well down the stretch, she could still sign elsewhere in free agency. But the Mercury are essentially betting on themselves and trying to capitalize on this window where they have several elite, veteran players.

The Mercury are putting their chips in the center of the table, and in doing so, lost a promising young player in Monique Akoa Makani, plus what will surely be a solid lottery pick in next year's draft.

Plum is worth all of that—so long as Phoenix can re-sign her.