Mike 'Coach K' Krzyzewski Makes His Opinion of Caitlin Clark Extremely Clear
Regardless of the level, few basketball coaches have accomplished more and earned more respect than Mike "Coach K" Krzyzewski.
Coach K spent 42 seasons as the head coach of the Duke men's basketball team. During that time, he won five National Championships and 15 ACC tournaments, was a three-time Naismith Coach of the Year, and also won three Olympic gold medals as the head coach of Team USA men's basketball.
Coach K has coached many basketball legends during his iconic career, which makes his opinion on particular players hold a ton of weight. This is why it was cool to hear him praising Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark during his speaking engagement at The Richmond Forum on February 15.
"Well, she's terrific," Coach K said of Clark, per a February 21 TikTok from The Richmond Forum (@richmondforum). "When she was a senior at Iowa, I had her on my [Sirius XM] show... We do it by Zoom, so you get a better conversation. She was terrific.
"It'd be easy to build [around] her because she's very young. The best thing she does is pass," Coach K continued. "She's a magical passer and she has a great feel for the game. So what her coach did, I would have done exactly what she did: Make sure she handles the ball a lot and she'll make everybody better."
He later added, "What I was amazed at... when she got into the WNBA, some of the negativity that was out there, or jealousness, and I think she has just been remarkable. She's a really good basketball player."
It's cool to hear Clark getting her flowers from arguably one of the best basketball coaches in the sport's history.