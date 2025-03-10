MiLaysia Fulwiley Calls Out South Carolina Critics After Big SEC Win vs Texas
On March 4, the South Carolina Gamecocks and Texas Longhorns women's basketball teams needed a coin toss to determine who the No. 1 seed of the SEC Conference Tournament would be.
Fast forward five days and it's clear that the correct team won that coin toss.
Dawn Staley's Gamecocks squad produced a dominant 64-45 win over the Longhorns in the SEC Conference Tournament championship game on Sunday, cementing themselves as the SEC's top team and ensuring they'll be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament later this month.
Per usual, it was a balanced scoring effort for South Carolina, as they had four players (including two coming off the bench) score in double-digits during Sunday's game. While star sophomore MiLaysia Fulwiley only scored five points, she still made her impact felt on both ends of the floor.
A phrase Dawn Staley has used several times this season is "South Carolina fatigue," which is her way of saying that she believes some in the women's basketball community are tired of her team's relentless success.
And Fulwiley seemed to channel her head coach's energy when speaking with the media after Sunday's game.
"I feel like when we played at Texas, we were kind of down, we played bad, but we still only lost by four. So that shows how good of a basketball team we are," Fulwiley said when asked about her team's mindset before their SEC Tournament championship game, per an X post from Matt Dowell of WACH FOX.
"I feel like the outsiders are trying to find any reason to put us down. Or like, I think they're honestly just tired of us being on top, really," Fulwiley continued. "So just to come out here and execute our coach's game plan, it means a lot to us."
Gamecocks fans will hope their team takes this same mindset into the NCAA Tournament.