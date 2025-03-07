MiLaysia Fulwiley Credits 'Small Things' for Her South Carolina Wake Up Call
The South Carolina Gamecocks advanced to the semifinal of the 2025 SEC women's basketball tournament on Friday with a decisive 84-63 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores.
While junior forward Chloe Kitts was the best player on the floor for Dawn Staley's Gamecocks squad, sophomore guard MiLaysia Fulwiley also produced an impressive performance. She finished the quarterfinal win with 15 points (on 6 of 12 shooting) to go along with 6 rebounds, 3 assists, and 4 steals in 23 minutes played off the bench.
Fulwiley has shown a ton of growth from her freshman season at South Carolina. When speaking with the media after the game, Fulwiley went into some of the changes she has made to facilitate this continued growth.
"I think it's just the coaching staff," Fulwiley said of her growth with mental awareness during games, per an X post from Matt Dowell of WACH FOX. "They pour into us a lot, and I've watched a lot of film, I watch a lot of practice film, game films, shootaround films, I just watch anything I can watch to really help me and help grow my game.
"And I feel like [South Carolina assistant coach] Khadijah [Sessions] is a great assistant coach, and she always has my back and she shows me how I look on the bench, how I look on the court, off the court. All the small things that matter, and I didn't have awareness to that," she added.
"So I feel like that really woke me up and woke my awareness up."
Fulwiley appears to be putting things together at the perfect time for her team.