MiLaysia Fulwiley's Top Highlight in South Carolina's Rout of Purdue Didn't Count
South Carolina star MiLaysia Fulwiley has been the subject of much conversation of late. After Fulwiley barely played in the team's loss to UCLA, which snapped a 43-game winning streak for the Gamecocks, some fans on social media called for her to transfer at the end of the season.
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley shut down that noise just days later, addressing the chatter directly. “Everybody has a process. And everybody wants to say transfer but we trust over here. That’s with everybody. MiLaysia and I are good. Other people ask about issues and what is going on here, but our house is tight," Staley said in comments to the media.
It appears all of that is behind Fulwiley and the Gamecocks now, as the electrifying guard had her best performance since the loss to the Bruins in a blowout victory over Purdue as part of the Fort Myers Tip-Off. A contest won by South Carolina 99-51.
Fulwiley's 17 minutes of action provided quite the highlight reel. She tallied 14 points and that's without her biggest three even counting.
At the end of the third quarter Fulwiley released a shot from beyond halfcourt and the bucket was pure. However, the officials must have ruled she didn't get it off in time as the basket wasn't tallied in the final box score.
Regardless, even without counting that make, MiLaysia still put together a bit of a mixtape in the victory. Which is one of the reasons fans have wanted to see her on the floor more.
But perhaps the patience Staley is preaching will pay off, as it did for Fulwiley against Purdue. Even if her standout shot wasn't included in her points total.