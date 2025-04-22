MiLaysia Fulwiley Sets the Record Straight on South Carolina Transfer, LSU Rumor
Ever since news broke on April 11 that MiLaysia Fulwiley was entering the NCAA transfer portal after two seasons at South Carolina, there has been a ton of speculation about where she'll end up and why she decided to leave Dawn Staley's team.
The speculation reached a fever pitch on April 21, when X user @SkimMilkey went viral for making a post that read, "South Carolina transfer MiLaysia Fulwiley will be visiting LSU 'soon', according to multiple sources.
"LSU seems to be the frontrunner at this point to land Fulwiley."
This same X account (which is well respected for dicslosing accurate women's college basketball information, specifically regarding the transfer portal) also has a Discord channel, where they added on to this initial report by saying, "Here is the story I got - [Fulwiley] did not want to leave South Carolins but her mom wanted her to chase the bag. Fulwiley wanted to stay, mom wanted to get money. Agent got fired and now her agent of Chen's old agent. Once she left, Dawn just wasn't going to allow her back. That's why the news of her leaving and her announcement were so far apart."
This post seemed to have reached Fulwiley. And the former Gamecocks star made several comments on another user's April 22 TikTok live that set the record straight on these rumors.
"good morning appreciate yall support wanted to clear some things up tho," Fulwiley's first comment wrote, per a screenshot from X user @pussitionz.
She also added, "IM NOT GOING ON A VISIT ANYWHERE THAT WAS A LIE !" Fulwiley also wrote, "also my decision watershed about no money at all yall really think i wanted to leave my hometown".
Fulwiley also wrote, "yes never tried to go back ! that's also cap".
Essentially, Fulwiley is saying that the LSU visit rumor is untrue, she never tried to go back to South Carolina after announcing her NCAA transfer portal entry, and money wasn't involved in her decision to leave the Gamecocks
This story continues to get more fascinating by the day.