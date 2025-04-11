MiLaysia Fulwiley Entering NCAA Transfer Portal Has South Carolina Fans Stunned
After the South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball team was brutally defeated by the UConn Huskies in the 2025 NCAA national championship game on April 6, many people on social media were discussing the future of Gamecocks sophomore guard MiLaysia Fulwiley, who averaged 11.7 points per game this season.
This was intensified after it was announced that the Gamecocks had acquired NCAA 2024-25 leading scorer Ta'Niya Latson through the NCAA transfer portal from Florida State, along with senior guard Raven Johnson declaring she would be returning to the team next year.
This made an already crowded Gamecocks guard room even more crowded. And as a result, fans began calling for Fulwiley to transfer so she could receive more playing time elsewhere.
And it seems that these fans might have their wish granted, as LuLu Kesin of The Greenville News made an April 11 X post that read, "BREAKING: I have confirmed MiLaysia Fulwiley will enter the transfer portal.
"The star sophomore and the hometown kid will look for a new home after two seasons with South Carolina."
It's worth noting that this report hasn't been confirmed by Fulwiley or the Gamecocks. Still, South Carolina fans are making their opinions of this news apparent.
"and SC fans was calling us crazy for saying free her," one X user wrote.
Cory Diaz of The Advertiser wrote, "Holy — and I can’t stress this enough — ****!"
"Tell me this a joke," another fan added.
It this report is indeed true, it will be fascinating to see where Fulwiley lands next season.