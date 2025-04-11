Women's Fastbreak On SI

MiLaysia Fulwiley Entering NCAA Transfer Portal Has South Carolina Fans Stunned

South Carolina Gamecocks guard MiLaysia Fulwiley is reportedly entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Grant Young

Apr 4, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard MiLaysia Fulwiley (12) drives to the basket against the Texas Longhorns during the third quarter in a semifinal of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

After the South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball team was brutally defeated by the UConn Huskies in the 2025 NCAA national championship game on April 6, many people on social media were discussing the future of Gamecocks sophomore guard MiLaysia Fulwiley, who averaged 11.7 points per game this season.

This was intensified after it was announced that the Gamecocks had acquired NCAA 2024-25 leading scorer Ta'Niya Latson through the NCAA transfer portal from Florida State, along with senior guard Raven Johnson declaring she would be returning to the team next year.

This made an already crowded Gamecocks guard room even more crowded. And as a result, fans began calling for Fulwiley to transfer so she could receive more playing time elsewhere.

And it seems that these fans might have their wish granted, as LuLu Kesin of The Greenville News made an April 11 X post that read, "BREAKING: I have confirmed MiLaysia Fulwiley will enter the transfer portal.

"The star sophomore and the hometown kid will look for a new home after two seasons with South Carolina."

It's worth noting that this report hasn't been confirmed by Fulwiley or the Gamecocks. Still, South Carolina fans are making their opinions of this news apparent.

"and SC fans was calling us crazy for saying free her," one X user wrote.

Cory Diaz of The Advertiser wrote, "Holy — and I can’t stress this enough — ****!"

"Tell me this a joke," another fan added.

It this report is indeed true, it will be fascinating to see where Fulwiley lands next season.

Published |Modified
Grant Young
GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

