Minnesota Lynx Shade Fever and Liberty in Schedule Release Post
The 2024 WNBA season ended about as bitterly as possible for the Minnesota Lynx.
The Lynx ended up losing Game 5 of the WNBA Finals to the New York Liberty in controversial fashion, as there were a series of controversial calls that the game's referees made (or didn't make) which significantly hurt the Lynx.
One of these calls occurred with just a few seconds left in regulation when Breanna Stewart was (supposedly) fouled while going up for a shot.
The foul call was challenged by the Lynx but ultimately wasn't overturned. Stewart then made both free throws to even the game, which sent the game to overtime — where the Liberty ultimately pulled away and won the 2024 WNBA championship.
Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve and star player Napheesa Collier expressed their displeasure in the wake of that game.
And it appears that the franchise still isn't over this injustice, as the Lynx's X account threw some shade the Liberty's way during their announcement of the 2025 WNBA regular season schedule, which was released on Monday.
The account did a clever video that mimicked a "Spotify Wrapped" video with the caption, "new wrapped just dropped".
When it came to the New York Liberty section of the video, the Lynx included the songs "Robbery" by Juice WRLD and "Stolen" by Chris Brown and Young Thug as the songs the Liberty might like, which is a clear reference to the Lynx thinking they were robbed in the Finals.
The Indiana Fever also caught a stray from the Lynx. In their section of the video, there was a photo of Caitlin Clark getting blocked by Lynx player Bridget Carleton, which resembled the cover of a Taylor Swift album called "Lover". The caption read, "The whole world listened to this artist in 2024. But it wasn't our cup of tea."
X user @VanshayM posted screenshots of these moments with the caption, "I LOVE MY TEAM LMAOOOO😂💀".
The Lynx deserve a lot of respect for this creative way of releasing their schedule, even if it might rub some fanbases the wrong way.