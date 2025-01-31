NaLyssa Smith's Indiana Fever Future Questioned After Natasha Howard Signing
Indiana Fever forward NaLyssa Smith had a rocky relationship with her team's fanbase during the 2024 season.
While Smith has shown flashes of excellence on the court across her three-year career, there are also stretches where she looks lost on the court and doesn't make her presence felt.
But the rocky relationship she has with Fever fans stems more from off-court matters. Several instances of social media posts raised the eyebrows of the Fever faithful, such as when Smith responded to her girlfriend DiJonai Carrington discussing the number of touches she received during a September 15 game, or when she made a cryptic Instagram story post after the Fever signed head coach Stephanie White.
Now news broke on Friday that the Fever signed veteran forward Natasha Howard in free agency. Given that Smith and Howard play the same position, only one of them would likely be in Indiana's starting five.
Regardless, several analysts and fans on social media are questioning whether this Howard signing might spell the end of Smith's tenure with the Fever.
"Solid pick-up for the Fever, but I have to wonder what this means for NaLyssa Smith," USA Today's Meghan L. Hall wrote in an X post that responded to Howard's signing.
NBC Sports' Natalie Esquire added, "The Fever bolsters its frontcourt. Wonder what that means for NaLyssa Smith."
"Also this signing has just rendered NaLyssa 100% tradeable," added X user @cc22report.
Another X user even listed a potential landing spot for Smith by saying, "Connecticut needs bodies and they have money. Wouldn’t be shocked if NaLyssa signs with them".
It will be interesting to see whether the Fever try and trade Smith away in the coming weeks.