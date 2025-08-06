Nancy Lieberman Roasts Ex-NBA All-Star for Caitlin Clark Disrespect

During a July 28 episode of the Club 520 Podcast, former NBA player Jeff Teague dropped a Caitlin Clark take that turned a lot of heads within the sports community.

Teague said about Clark. “I’ve been saying [the Fever don't need Clark]. I ain't trying to start no riff-raff, but that's zero clean.” Teague was referring to Kelsey Mitchell, Clark's Indiana Fever teammate, who wears number zero.

"She’s good, but she’s not that good,” Teague continued of Clark. "I said [Mitchell] was the best player on the team. Bro, she's the best player on the team... They ain't shooting no wild a** threes [with Clark sidelined]."

Former NBA allstar & Indiana natives, Jeff Teague & his former NBA player brother Marquis Teague says



“THE INDIANA FEVER ARE BETTER WITHOUT CAITLIN CLARK”.



Proves he doesn’t watch the WNBA. Bless his heart 💙 pic.twitter.com/5xldKCKrn4 — Jaime Lardis (@JaimeLardis) July 29, 2025

Nancy Lieberman Savagely Defends Caitlin Clark Over Jeff Teague's Diss

Teague's most recent disparaging comments about Clark frustrated many people in the women's basketball community. And the iconic Nancy Lieberman jumped to No. 22's defense in a savage way during a recent appearance on the Big3 Podcast.

"I don't agree with Jeff Teague, who I read something today that said, you know, 'Caitlin Clark, well she's just a good player. She's not a great player,'" Lieberman said, per an August 6 X post from NBA Central.

"I love you [Teague], you weren't a great player, okay? You were serviceable. I know you made the All-Star team one time. I'm sorry. If we're gonna be honest, I'm happy for your career," Lieberman added.

Pike High School head coach Jeff Teague reacts to action on the court during the second half of an IHSAA basketball game, Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, at Pike High School. Officials ended the game with 4:51 left on the clock after an altercation on the court. Lawrence Central High School won, 69-55. | Doug McSchooler/for IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Former NBA player Michael Beasley then added, "Jeff, my guy, but your trippin. Caitlin's great."

"She is great," Lieberman responded.

Nancy Lieberman fires back at Jeff Teague for saying Caitlin Clark "is good but she not that good":



"I love you but you weren't a great player. You were serviceable." 😳



(🎥 @thebig3 ) pic.twitter.com/LHSQ62RD99 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) August 6, 2025

Nancy Lieberman and Jeff Teague's Past Caitlin Clark Comments

This isn't the first time that Lieberman has come out in Clark's defense, as she said, "If [Clark] happens to be the cash cow right now, embrace it, and don't be petty. She's the best guard in the league," to WNBA players during a July 13 interview with TMZ.

It's also not the first time that Teague has thrown shade Clark's way recently, as he said, "I'm telling y'all, bruh, they [have] figured her out. [She's a] one-trick pony. No disrespect, but she can't go left, she only shoots step-backs going left, and she drives going right," in a July 10 episode of the Club 520 Podcast.

The bottom line is that anybody who truly knows women's basketball understands that Clark is one of the league's elite players and the Fever are invariably better without her. People like Teague are likely to make comments like this in order to garner attention from the basketball fan base.

Recommended Reading: