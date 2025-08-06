Nancy Lieberman Roasts Ex-NBA All-Star for Caitlin Clark Disrespect

During a July 28 episode of the Club 520 Podcast, former NBA player Jeff Teague dropped a Caitlin Clark take that turned a lot of heads within the sports community.
Teague said about Clark. “I’ve been saying [the Fever don't need Clark]. I ain't trying to start no riff-raff, but that's zero clean.” Teague was referring to Kelsey Mitchell, Clark's Indiana Fever teammate, who wears number zero.
"She’s good, but she’s not that good,” Teague continued of Clark. "I said [Mitchell] was the best player on the team. Bro, she's the best player on the team... They ain't shooting no wild a** threes [with Clark sidelined]."
Nancy Lieberman Savagely Defends Caitlin Clark Over Jeff Teague's Diss
Teague's most recent disparaging comments about Clark frustrated many people in the women's basketball community. And the iconic Nancy Lieberman jumped to No. 22's defense in a savage way during a recent appearance on the Big3 Podcast.
"I don't agree with Jeff Teague, who I read something today that said, you know, 'Caitlin Clark, well she's just a good player. She's not a great player,'" Lieberman said, per an August 6 X post from NBA Central.
"I love you [Teague], you weren't a great player, okay? You were serviceable. I know you made the All-Star team one time. I'm sorry. If we're gonna be honest, I'm happy for your career," Lieberman added.
Former NBA player Michael Beasley then added, "Jeff, my guy, but your trippin. Caitlin's great."
"She is great," Lieberman responded.
Nancy Lieberman and Jeff Teague's Past Caitlin Clark Comments
This isn't the first time that Lieberman has come out in Clark's defense, as she said, "If [Clark] happens to be the cash cow right now, embrace it, and don't be petty. She's the best guard in the league," to WNBA players during a July 13 interview with TMZ.
It's also not the first time that Teague has thrown shade Clark's way recently, as he said, "I'm telling y'all, bruh, they [have] figured her out. [She's a] one-trick pony. No disrespect, but she can't go left, she only shoots step-backs going left, and she drives going right," in a July 10 episode of the Club 520 Podcast.
The bottom line is that anybody who truly knows women's basketball understands that Clark is one of the league's elite players and the Fever are invariably better without her. People like Teague are likely to make comments like this in order to garner attention from the basketball fan base.