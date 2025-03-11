Napheesa Collier Lauds Steph Curry's 'Awesome' Unrivaled Investment
On March 11, news broke that Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry is the latest massive name to invest in the Unrivaled 3x3 women's basketball league.
In an email press release disclosing this news, the four-time NBA Champion, two-time NBA MVP, and Olympic gold medalist was quoted saying, “I am incredibly proud to be joining the Unrivaled family as the league continues to set a new standard for how women’s professional sports should operate—empowering athletes and ensuring they have a real stake in their own success. Unrivaled is not just innovating the way we play basketball, but also how we value and invest in the athletes who drive the game forward.”
Women's Fastbreak on SI spoke with Unrivaled co-founder Napheesa Collier on March 11, just hours after the Steph Curry news was announced. And the league's one-on-one tournament champion got honest about Curry seeing the vision for her league.
"It feels great. I mean, especially because you're just seeing the buy-in for women's basketball and just, the power of the players," Collier said of Unrivaled's success with investors. "We really wanted to revolutionize what it meant to be a women's basketball player, and for us to offer the highest average team salary and to give equity in the league, hopefully creating generational wealth down the line for players is something that was always a goal of ours.
"And to see people buying in in the way they are, other athletes from different sports, other people not even in sports. And then this recent one with Steph Curry, just seeing the buy-in and seeing the value in what we're doing has been really awesome," she added.
We imagine there will be plenty of other big-name investors flocking to Unrivaled after the league's success this season.