Unrivaled 1v1 Championship Viewership Numbers Revealed
Although the Unrivaled one-on-one tournament has now concluded, it offered more than its fair share of noteworthy and highlight-reel moments.
The tournament's semifinals and championship took place on Friday, February 14. Ultimately, Unrivaled co-founder and Minnesota Lynx superstar Napheesa Collier triumphed over fellow former UConn Husky Aaliyah Edwards to win the tournament's $200,000 first-place prize.
Given that Unrivaled is still in its first season, there has been a lot on interest regarding how well it has performed in terms of TV viewership. The league's opening weekend averaged over 300,000 viewers for the first two games, with the viewership number peaking at 364,000 total.
That's an extremely respectable number. Then the first two rounds of Unrivaled's one-on-one tournament viewership ratings were released last week and showed a dip from that first weekend (which is to be expected), with Round 1 drawing 165,000 viewers on TNT (although Round 1 was also aired on TruTV, and those numbers arent' factored in) while Round 2 one day later drew 189,000 viewers on TruTV.
A February 18 article from Sports Media Watch has revealed the viewership ratings of the Semifinals/Championship broadcast and conveyed that it averaged 377,000 viewers, and viewership peaked at 398,000 viewers when Collier and Edwards faced off in the championship game.
These are excellent numbers, and show that the one-on-one tournament was a massive success in terms of drawing attention and intrigue to the new league; even surpassing the interest that the opening weekend received.
We imagine the league's viewership will continue to grow in 2026 — especially if a certain player from the Indiana Fever decides to participate.