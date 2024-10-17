Napheesa Collier Makes Her Opinion of Caitlin Clark's Value Unmistakably Clear
An October 17 report from Front Office Sports reporter Michael McCarthy conveyed that the Unrivaled Women's Basketball League will be trying to recruit Indiana Fever sensation Caitlin Clark to play in their league's inaugural season, which starts in January.
Given Clark's superstardom combined with the massive broadcast deal Unrivaled recently revealed with TNT, it's no surprise why the league would want to have Clark on board.
But Minnesota Lynx star (and Unrivaled co-founder) Napheesa Collier made her opinion on Clark's impact abundantly clear during an appearance on FanDuel's "Run It Back" show on Thursday, one day after Minnesota's devastating loss to the Liberty in the WNBA Finals.
"It's just so crazy because the growth that Caitlin has brought to the game, the sheer amount of money that she's making these teams, people are having to move their venues for when she comes to play," Collier said.
"And she's getting paid like $75,000 a year [by the WNBA]. So definitely we want to be a part of that change, and that's what we're doing. I think she deserves that, I think she should be one of the top [paid] players in the world just for the sheer numbers she's bringing," the 2024 WNBA Defensive Player of the Year added.
Per Yahoo Sports, Unrivaled, "will pay a minimum six-figure salary and offer the highest average salary in U.S. women’s professional sports when it launches in January 2025."
The average Unrivaled salary is reportedly expected to be around $250,000.
While that amount of money for a few months of basketball might be hard for most to pass up, Clark makes earns through endorsement deals and sponsorships that she can leave that bag on the table, so to speak.
Which is why Unrivaled might want to sweeten the deal with her some other way.