Napheesa Collier Questions NBA Stars' Willingness to do 'Vulnerable' 1v1 Tournament
On February 14, Minnesota Lynx superstar Napheesa Collier defeated Aaliyah Edwards in the final of the Unrivaled one-on-one tournament, earning herself a $200,000 prize.
Collier was considered a favorite going on to the tournament, as her well-rounded and versatile offensive skillset combined with her winning 2024 WNBA Defensive Player of the Year made her an obvious pick to win.
Another presumed favorite was Collier's Unrivaled co-founder, Breanna Stewart. However, Stewart was shut out by Edwards in the first round of the tournament, which was the contest's biggest upset.
While this upset was occurring, fans on social media were discussing how awesome it would be if the NBA adopted a similar tournament during NBA All-Star Weekend. But the sentiment was that NBA stars wouldn't be willing to potentially embarrass themselves in front of a national audience like the Unrivaled stars could have, which is probably why a one-on-one tournament isn't already in place for the men's game.
Collier discussed this during an ESPN interview after her tournament victory.
"I think it would definitely be entertaining. It's up to the players if they want to do it," Collier said of the NBA doing a one-on-one tournament, per an X post from SportsCenter. "You know, you're putting your name on the line, you're putting your reputation on the line. It's a vulnerable situation.
"So again, I really commend everyone who competed in this, because it's like a scary situation. You don't know how it's going to be. There's no shame in losing to anyone here, everyone is so good," Collier continued.
"But of course, you don't want to lose. And so it just depends if the guys are willing to put their name on the line like that or not. It would definitely be entertaining though."
Perhaps the NBA stars seeing the WNBA players competing in this tournament will convince them the potential embarrassment is worthwhile.