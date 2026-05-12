Napheesa Collier, Sophie Cunningham Take the WNBA to SI Swimsuit

The WNBA continues to grow as a league with each passing day. It was evident in their new CBA, with an increased salary cap, player experience upgrades and expanded roster changes. The 2026 season kicked off this past weekend, with some exciting games having already taken place.

If there's an indication that the league will continue to increase in popularity, look no further than this year's SI Swimsuit edition, which features two WNBA stars. Sophie Cunningham of the Indiana Fever and Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx were models in this year's shoot. Katherine Goguen photographed both stars on Captiva Island near Fort Myers, FL.

Sophie Cunningham, Fever Guard

Sophie Cunningham enters her second season with Fever. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Cunningham, the former No.13 overall pick by the Phoenix Mercury in 2019, has gained notoriety as a sharpshooter. In six seasons with the Mercury, she shot a ridiculous 36.2% from behind the arc, averaging nearly four threes per game. She finished third in the 'Most Improved Player' award in 2022 after averaging 12.2 points on 45/40/88 shooting splits.

Sophie Cunningham was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Cin Cin. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Cunningham now resides with the Fever, where she was traded to ahead of the 2025 season. She had a career year with Indiana last season in terms of field goal percentage (46.9) and three point percentage (43.2). Tabbed as Caitlin Clark's bodyguard, Cunningham's fiestiness quickly won over fans. She re-signed with the Fever on a one-year, $665k deal.

Napheesa Collier, Lynx Forward

Napheesa Collier enters eighth season with Lynx. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Collier is simply one of the league's best players currently. Her extensive resume speaks for itself, as the five-time all-star is set for another impressive season. Collier's 2026 debut is on hold at the moment, as ankle surgery will sideline her until June. Nonetheless, the Lynx will look to survive until their star returns to the court.

Napheesa Collier was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by MIKOH. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

In her career, Collier's averaged 18.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3 assists all while being a defensive force. The 2024 Defensive Player of the Year also has four All-Defense lists to her name. In addition, Collier was named the 2024 Commissioner's Cup MVP and 2025 All-Star Game MVP. While she still hasn't captured an elusive WNBA championship, Collier always has the Lynx in contention for a ring.

She also co-founded the Unrivaled League, giving WNBA players a chance to compete in the offseason without having to travel overseas. Collier and fellow WNBA star Breanna Stewart created the popular outlet in 2023.