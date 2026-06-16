Natalie Nakase's 'Family' Comment About Kate Martin Comes With Obvious Irony

Comments that Golden State Valkyries coach Natalie Nakase made about Los Angeles Sparks wing Kate Martin (who was on the Valkyries' roster earlier this year before they waived her a few days before the 2026 regular season began, leading to her signing with Los Angeles) on Monday night are raising eyebrows.

"Excited. Obviously, we miss her energy, her comedy, her ruthlessness, when she helps us too," Nakase said when asked about how she'll feel when seeing Martin before the Sparks and the Valkyries played each other on June 15, per an X post from Kenzo Fukuda.

"I'm excited to see her. Obviously, I miss her. She's family," Nakase added of Martin.

Natalie Nakase on Kate Martin’s Ballhalla homecoming tonight:



“We miss like her energy, her comedy, her ruthlessness when she helps us too…I'm excited to see her. Obviously, I miss her. She's family.”



Nakase also talked about managing the upcoming 4 games in 7 nights. pic.twitter.com/0CvLoOF3zB — Kenzo Fukuda (@kenzofuku) June 16, 2026

Of course, the irony behind hearing Nakase say this is that if she really valued Martin's presence as much as she's claiming, she could have convinced the Valkyries to keep her around rather than cut her.

Not that it's surprising to hear Nakase say this about Martin. For one, it would have been more wild to hear Nakase talk poorly about Martin when asked this question, and she really had no other actual choice but to praise her pregame.

But there's also the fact that Martin was obviously a valued team player and a net positive for the franchise, since that's how she has been at every place she has played, both in college and in the professional game.

What Kate Martin's Future Has In Store After Joining Sparks

Golden State dominated Los Angeles on June 15, winning their game by a score of 78-58. Martin played 11 minutes off the bench and contributed 3 points.

Even if Martin had played a great game, it probably would not have been enough for her team to defeat the Valkyries on Monday night. Given that the 26-year-old has now played in nine games and her development contract makes it so she either has to get released or signed to an end-of-season contract after playing in 12 contests, the Sparks will need to decide what to do with Martin by the end of next week (assuming she plays in their next three games).

In fact, game No. 13 for Martin on the Sparks would be the team's showdown against the Indiana Fever on June 27. This game would be significant for Martin not just because it would mean her reuniting with her best friend, Fever star guard Caitlin Clark, but because if she's playing in this game, it would mean that Los Angeles decided to sign her to a rest-of-season contract.

Given that Martin has proved to be an important role player off the bench for the Sparks, it seems likely that they'd keep her around for the rest of the season.