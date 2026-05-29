Natalie Nakase’s Fever Rivalry Response Says Everything About Valkyries Culture

There was a ton of anticipation for the Golden State Valkyries and Indiana Fever's rematch on May 28, given how great the game between these two teams was less than a week earlier.

And the rematch delivered. Thursday night's game was even more thrilling than the first one, as it was a display of fast-paced, quality basketball from both teams that ultimately ended with the Valkyries getting their win back by a score of 90-88.

Given how fun the two games between Indiana and Golden State this season have been, how passionate and engaged their respective fan bases are, plus the feisty nature of their first contest this season, it feels like a rivalry is brewing between the Fever and the Valkyries, despite them being across the country from each other.

Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull (10) dribbles against Golden State Valkyries guard-forward Kaila Charles (6) | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Natalie Nakase's '14 Rivals' Take Reflects Valkyries’ Competitive Identity

Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase was asked about whether she feels like her team has become rivals with the Fever and had a telling response.

“Everyone's a rival in my eyes. Yeah. I mean, I hope, and I think that's a good thing. I think it's great that everyone comes—whether it's Indiana, and now we have Vegas coming up—Y'all, keep coming, you know? I want it loud, I want it to be, really, the boos, and the cheers, and the ups, and the downs," Nakase said, per a YouTube video from The Ballers Magazine.

"We want all 14 rivals. That would be great, because then that builds that type of, it felt a little different tonight, right? That just helps us build and prepare, you know, for the long season, and I think our players, what I think what I saw tonight was instead of splitting, they came together in those moments, so give me 14 rivals," she added.

That just helps us build and prepare for the long season. And I think our players, what I think what I saw tonight was instead of splitting, they came together in those moments, so give me 14 rivals. That's good. It's good for the game, too," Nakase continued.

Coach Nakase when asked if there's a rivalry between the Valkyries and Fever:



"Everyone is a rival in my eyes." pic.twitter.com/LeBQNOqz0u — Underdog WNBA (@UnderdogWNBA) May 29, 2026

This sentiment from Nakase encapsulates what the Valkyries have proven as a franchise through a season and change: They're a gritty club that isn't afraid of any team. They didn't expect respect just by entering the league as an expansion franchise, and instead seized respect on the court and through their team culture, which is why they're so difficult to beat.

Nakase embodies that mindset, and it's why she's the perfect head coach for Golden State. It's also why it feels like almost every game Golden State plays is a rivalry game. And it's why Golden State usually comes out on the winning end of these games.